Pausing For A Sip Of Sugar Water by bjywamer
Pausing For A Sip Of Sugar Water

So enjoyable to watch the hummingbirds that come to our feeder. Difficult to get a good photo but I keep on trying! :-)

18th May 2024

Barb

What a treat to see
May 18th, 2024  
