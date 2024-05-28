Previous
Squeaker, The Athletic Squirrel by bjywamer
Squeaker, The Athletic Squirrel

We are away from home today in the city for a friend's memorial service in the morning and now an opthalmologist appointment for Ken. Later, closer to home, we will stop in to give hugs to a dear friend who is celebrating her 50th birthday today. She asked for 50 hugs, and we are happy to give a few of them. Upshot of all that is that I've had no time for a photo today. So, here is one of Squeaker from a few weeks back. What say you @casablanca? Is Squeaker preparing for a standing broad jump this time? 😂
Junan Heath ace
Super cute capture!
May 28th, 2024  
Elisa Smith ace
Great shot of Squeaker.
May 28th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture!
May 28th, 2024  
KV ace
He looks too busy eating to be thinking about jumping.
May 28th, 2024  
