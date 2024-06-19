Previous
Picture Of Ease by bjywamer
Photo 1217

Picture Of Ease

We recently acquired two newer dining room chairs with nice padded seats. Pippi has already decided they must certainly be for him to nap on. LOL BOB

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
Barb

@bjywamer
Photo Details

