Photo 1217
Picture Of Ease
We recently acquired two newer dining room chairs with nice padded seats. Pippi has already decided they must certainly be for him to nap on. LOL BOB
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
cats
,
felines
