Montana State Bird!

This is a western meadowlark, which is the Montana state bird. I had never seen one before and was excited to see this one as we were slowly (so as to look for photo ops LOL) driving home from our shopping trip. I was fairly certain it was a meadowlark, but confirmed it by looking online when we got home. It was singing, which gave me a clue as to what it was. Must have heard them before but could never spy where they were...