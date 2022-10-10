Sign up
Photo 845
Post Office Mural
Every time we have passed this mural on the outside wall of a post office in a nearby community I have thought "I should grab a photo". Finally did! :-)
10th October 2022
10th Oct 22
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2446
photos
50
followers
71
following
231% complete
839
840
841
842
843
844
845
846
183
308
621
381
844
845
846
622
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th October 2022 12:45pm
Tags
buildings
,
art
,
murals
