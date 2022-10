Bison Range Antelope

Our power company scheduled maintenance for our area from 7-11 a.m. this morning. So, since the electricity was going to be off, we thought it might be a good time to vacate the house for those hours. A trip to the Bison Range seemed to be in order, as the roads there will soon close for the season as winter sets in. Our oldest grandson was with us for the weekend, and he and I enjoyed taking lots of photos as Ken served as our chauffeur. :-)