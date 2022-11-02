Previous
Next
Heading West by bjywamer
Photo 856

Heading West

Taken as we traveled to our county seat, Thompson Falls, so I could renew my driver's license. It was a perfect fall day for the 1 1/2 hour trip it took to get there.
2nd November 2022 2nd Nov 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
234% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Wow, love that view!
November 5th, 2022  
Barb ace
@amyk The views traveling to Thompson Falls are great nearly all the way. The road follows the Flathead river fairly closely for the first part of the trip, though not always good places to pull off for photos. Thanks for the visit and comment!
November 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise