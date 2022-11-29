Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 861
Merry Christmas!
This beautiful wreath was made for us by Ken's sister. The battery-powered lights randomly flash different colors. The best part is that the greenery is artificial, so we will be enjoying it for many years to come! Thank you, sis! :-)
29th November 2022
29th Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2480
photos
48
followers
72
following
236% complete
View this month »
855
856
857
858
859
860
861
862
Latest from all albums
314
629
859
630
860
631
861
862
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
29th November 2022 5:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
,
wreaths
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2022
Barb
ace
@ziggy77
Thank you, Jo, and Merry Christmas!
December 20th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close