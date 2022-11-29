Previous
Next
Merry Christmas! by bjywamer
Photo 861

Merry Christmas!

This beautiful wreath was made for us by Ken's sister. The battery-powered lights randomly flash different colors. The best part is that the greenery is artificial, so we will be enjoying it for many years to come! Thank you, sis! :-)
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
236% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
December 20th, 2022  
Barb ace
@ziggy77 Thank you, Jo, and Merry Christmas!
December 20th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise