Rainbow 2023 Orange #3 by bjywamer
Photo 948

Rainbow 2023 Orange #3

This is the cover of the Bible my 11 year-old grandson gave me for Christmas. He "earned" it in the AWANA program at church for memorizing verses. So proud of him and love his generous heart!

21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Barb

@bjywamer
Photo Details

