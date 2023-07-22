Previous
Ever More Glorious! by bjywamer
Photo 1037

Ever More Glorious!

I thought this clematis had reached its full bloom when I posted a photo awhile back but it has gotten even more full of beautiful blossoms!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so very appreciated!
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
284% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise