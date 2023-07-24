Previous
Clematis Closeup by bjywamer
Photo 1039

Clematis Closeup

This beautiful vine at one end of our back deck is nearing the end of its blossoming season for this summer. I will miss seeing all these gorgeous blooms for what remains of our summer.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
24th July 2023 24th Jul 23

Barb

Dawn ace
Stunning colour
July 27th, 2023  
