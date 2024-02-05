Sign up
Photo 1107
Architecture 1 Day 5 FOR
Church steeple in St. Ignatius, Montana From my archives.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so appreciated!
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
b&w
,
buildings
,
architecture
,
churches
,
for2024
