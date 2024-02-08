Sign up
Previous
Photo 1110
Architecture Day 8 Flash of Red
Portion of a church in Missoula, Montana. From my archives. Originally taken in b&w.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2986
photos
60
followers
73
following
304% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th February 2023 2:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
b&w
,
buildings
,
architecture
,
churches
,
for2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
February 8th, 2024
