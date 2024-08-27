Previous
Flowering Crabapple Tree by bjywamer
Photo 1284

Flowering Crabapple Tree

This tree is in our side yard. Pretty, but the blossoms don't seem to last very long. Taken in May 2022.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
351% complete

