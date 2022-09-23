Sign up
106 / 365
Onset Of Autumn
The lonely look of this birdhouse along the edge of a vast field and the beginnings of color in the grasses somehow made me think "Ah, autumn". My favorite season, and yet a little haunting as another year's end rapidly approaches...
23rd September 2022
23rd Sep 22
2
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Tags
autumn
,
rural
,
birdhouses
,
montana
Milanie
ace
Nice pov
September 25th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
So true- the fields are still giving up a bit of harvest, but the empty bird house speaks of some bleak months ahead.
September 25th, 2022
