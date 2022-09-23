Previous
Onset Of Autumn by bjywamer
106 / 365

Onset Of Autumn

The lonely look of this birdhouse along the edge of a vast field and the beginnings of color in the grasses somehow made me think "Ah, autumn". My favorite season, and yet a little haunting as another year's end rapidly approaches...
23rd September 2022 23rd Sep 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
29% complete

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Nice pov
September 25th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
So true- the fields are still giving up a bit of harvest, but the empty bird house speaks of some bleak months ahead.
September 25th, 2022  
