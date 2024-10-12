Previous
Welcome To The Ark Encounter! by bjywamer
Welcome To The Ark Encounter!

From October 8-10 I attended a Christian conference at this location in Kentucky. While there I was able to see the life-sized replica of Noah's ark. Here is a link to the Ark Encounter web site for those who may be curious to know more:

https://arkencounter.com/

I will be posting a number of photos from my visit there in my other albums. If any of you are ever in Kentucky I would encourage you to consider visiting this amazing attraction. It was the brain child of Ken Ham, (originally of Australia) founder of a ministry called Answers in Genesis.

