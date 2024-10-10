Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
258 / 365
Oak Barrel
This oak barrel cut in a design for Halloween (?) was the sight that greeted visitors just inside the entrance to the Heaven Hill Distillery in Kentucky where my brother took me on a tour of the area.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
10th October 2024
10th Oct 24
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3607
photos
77
followers
96
following
70% complete
View this month »
251
252
253
254
255
256
257
258
Latest from all albums
955
523
257
1323
956
524
258
119
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
Extras #1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
october
,
barrels
,
kentucky
,
distilleries
,
oak barrel
Pat Knowles
ace
That works so well….a big grin!
October 18th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Wow, what an amazing piece of carving
October 18th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Love it!
October 18th, 2024
Bill Davidson
Well spotted
October 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close