Oak Barrel by bjywamer
258 / 365

Oak Barrel

This oak barrel cut in a design for Halloween (?) was the sight that greeted visitors just inside the entrance to the Heaven Hill Distillery in Kentucky where my brother took me on a tour of the area.

10th October 2024 10th Oct 24

Pat Knowles ace
That works so well….a big grin!
October 18th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Wow, what an amazing piece of carving
October 18th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Love it!
October 18th, 2024  
Bill Davidson
Well spotted
October 18th, 2024  
