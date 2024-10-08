George Rogers Clark Park

This 45-acre park is directly across from the home I grew up in. The pavilion in this photo could be rented out for parties, family reunions , etc. In front of it was a shallow, children's wading pool with a fountain in the center. As you might imagine, many fun hours were spent in that when I was very young. Beyond the flat portion (playing fields) where my dad used to fly kites with us, the remainder of the park was very hilly and full of large trees. A wonderfully steep sledding hill was on the far side of the park. I feel blessed that we had this great recreational area to enjoy as children, despite growing up in a large city. My brother was kind enough to give me a tour of all the old neighborhood during my visit with him!



