Previous
Photo 523
Bardstown Barbershop
Just liked the look of this small barbershop as my brother took me on a driving tour of the town he lives closest to...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
shops
,
quaint
,
small town
,
barbershops
Pat Knowles
ace
You could t have a plainer but more suitable name. Barber shop…plain & simple!
October 16th, 2024
