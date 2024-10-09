Field Corn...

While my brother doesn't live on it, he does own a very large piece of farmland (some wooded, some open fields) where he hunts deer and turkeys (and maybe other things). Here he had purchased a large load of field corn to take out to the farm and distribute places where he knows the wildlife will gather. He has multiple deer stands and game cameras all over the farm. The day I left he was going out to the farm with his bow to hunt. Don't think he got anything that day... :-)



