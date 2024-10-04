Previous
A Rural Kentucky Cemetery... by bjywamer
A Rural Kentucky Cemetery...

While trying to navigate my way to my cousin's home, I pulled off into a large church parking lot to reconsult my map. Decided to grab a photo from my rental vehicle of just a tiny view of the cemetery between two of the property's buildings. Then got back on the road... Finally made it to her home only a bit later than I'd hoped. If I'd had more time I would have explored the cemetery a bit on foot, as it looked to have some interesting monuments.

4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
