A Rural Kentucky Cemetery...

While trying to navigate my way to my cousin's home, I pulled off into a large church parking lot to reconsult my map. Decided to grab a photo from my rental vehicle of just a tiny view of the cemetery between two of the property's buildings. Then got back on the road... Finally made it to her home only a bit later than I'd hoped. If I'd had more time I would have explored the cemetery a bit on foot, as it looked to have some interesting monuments.



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!