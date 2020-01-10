Sign up
Painted Sky
This was the view that greeted me from my back deck before I headed to Missoula for the day. What a blessed way to begin my day!
10th January 2020
10th Jan 20
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
I am 65, a grandma to three lively boys, and have lived in the Interior of Alaska since 1987. During the majority of that...
Tags
sky
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
sillhouettes
Hope D Jennings
ace
Wow! Fav
January 11th, 2020
