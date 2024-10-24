Sign up
Photo 970
Just Another Old Barn...
Just another old barn we see along a frequent route we travel but I had never asked Ken to stop so I could photograph it. Finally did! The birds seem to like roosting there! LOL
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
24th October 2024
24th Oct 24
0
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3659
photos
77
followers
99
following
266% complete
964
965
966
967
968
969
970
971
969
534
1337
970
535
1338
971
536
Views
4
Fav's
2
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
buildings
,
barns
,
montana
