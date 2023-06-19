Previous
Matched Pair by bjywamer
Photo 722

Matched Pair

These two whitetails looked like a matched pair as they raised their heads to look at our truck when we stopped for this photo.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
19th June 2023 19th Jun 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
197% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise