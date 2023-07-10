Sign up
Photo 735
A "While You Wait" Photo...
We were waiting in the parking lot of an Arby's restaurant for our son to arrive so we could lunch together. These reflections in a nearby building caught my eye...
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
reflections
buildings
windows
Dawn
ace
Lovely windows and reflections
July 13th, 2023
