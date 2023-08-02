Sunflower Quartet

Somehow these gorgeous sunflowers brought to my mind a hymn I so love: Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee I can just imagine creation praising their Creator with this joyous melody. The words seem so fitting! I'm including the first two verses below and a link if anyone wants to hear it sung...1 Joyful, joyful, we adore You,God of glory, Lord of love;Hearts unfold like flow'rs before You,Op'ning to the sun above.Melt the clouds of sin and sadness;Drive the dark of doubt away;Giver of immortal gladness,Fill us with the light of day!2 All Your works with joy surround You,Earth and heav'n reflect Your rays,Stars and angels sing around You,Center of unbroken praise;Field and forest, vale and mountain,Flow'ry meadow, flashing sea,Chanting bird and flowing fountainPraising You eternally!