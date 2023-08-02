Sunflower Quartet

Somehow these gorgeous sunflowers brought to my mind a hymn I so love: Joyful, Joyful, We Adore Thee I can just imagine creation praising their Creator with this joyous melody. The words seem so fitting! I'm including the first two verses below and a link if anyone wants to hear it sung...
1 Joyful, joyful, we adore You,
God of glory, Lord of love;
Hearts unfold like flow'rs before You,
Op'ning to the sun above.
Melt the clouds of sin and sadness;
Drive the dark of doubt away;
Giver of immortal gladness,
Fill us with the light of day!
2 All Your works with joy surround You,
Earth and heav'n reflect Your rays,
Stars and angels sing around You,
Center of unbroken praise;
Field and forest, vale and mountain,
Flow'ry meadow, flashing sea,
Chanting bird and flowing fountain
Praising You eternally!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_yaYH5ablhA