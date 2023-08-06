Previous
Jordan Tyler by bjywamer
Photo 743

Jordan Tyler

Our oldest grandson giving testimony to his faith in Jesus Christ before being baptized as a public witness to that faith. He is 16 1/2 this month. So proud of both grandsons!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so very appreciated!
6th August 2023 6th Aug 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
203% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise