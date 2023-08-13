Previous
A Favorite View! by bjywamer
Photo 745

A Favorite View!

I love cattails! In the Springtime the red-winged blackbirds begin to be seen sitting all over cattail patches. One of my favorite birds!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
13th August 2023

Barb

