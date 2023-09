Longtime Friends And Me

We had the joy of a brief visit from longtime friends (who are more like family) from the time we all lived in Alaska. It had been quite a number of years since we'd seen Scott, but Abby and her mom had passed through about two years ago as Abby was relocating to the Midwest for her first job after graduating with an engineering degree. Her dad was escorting her back to Oregon a few hours from where her folks now live.



Many thanks fro your visits, comments, and favs. Always much appreciated!