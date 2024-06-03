Previous
Great Dane? by bjywamer
Great Dane?

I snapped this photo as we sat at a traffic light in town yesterday. I thought the doggie was so cute as he hung his head out the window of the truck next to ours.Maybe a Great Dane?

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so appreciated!
3rd June 2024 3rd Jun 24

Barb

What a cool shot… that is one big beautiful dog.
June 3rd, 2024  
