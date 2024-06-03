Sign up
Previous
Photo 839
Great Dane?
I snapped this photo as we sat at a traffic light in town yesterday. I thought the doggie was so cute as he hung his head out the window of the truck next to ours.Maybe a Great Dane?
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so appreciated!
3rd June 2024
3rd Jun 24
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
animals
,
pets
,
dogs
KV
ace
What a cool shot… that is one big beautiful dog.
June 3rd, 2024
