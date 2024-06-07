Sign up
Previous
Photo 843
Mealtime
It is fun to see this sparrow flitting back and forth to the nest to feed her babies! 😊
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All very appreciated!
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
sparrows
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
And what a fun home to live in too!
June 8th, 2024
