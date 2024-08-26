Sign up
Photo 919
Latecomer...
All the other sunflowers on the property have bloomed and some are even dying. This one just popped up outside our dining room window. :-) A welcome sight!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs.
All are so appreciated!
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
sunflowers
Heather
ace
How wonderful, Barb! It will give you a pretty sight outside your dining room window!
August 26th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Seeds sown a little late by the birds perhaps.
August 26th, 2024
Leave a Comment
