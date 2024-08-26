Previous
Latecomer... by bjywamer
Latecomer...

All the other sunflowers on the property have bloomed and some are even dying. This one just popped up outside our dining room window. :-) A welcome sight!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs.
All are so appreciated!


26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Heather ace
How wonderful, Barb! It will give you a pretty sight outside your dining room window!
August 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Seeds sown a little late by the birds perhaps.
August 26th, 2024  
