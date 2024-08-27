Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 920
What Kind Is It?
I don't know what this tree is or even if I took it right outside the entrance to our physical therapy clinic. It was taken in May 2022. If anyone can identify it, it would be welcomed! :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3486
photos
77
followers
93
following
252% complete
View this month »
913
914
915
916
917
918
919
920
Latest from all albums
1282
918
492
1283
919
1284
920
493
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
17th May 2022 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
trees
,
springtime
,
montana
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Maybe a Crepe Myrtle or some sort of Cherry? I can't enlarge it enough to be sure but that's my uneducated guess! Nice shot.
August 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close