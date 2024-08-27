Previous
What Kind Is It?

I don't know what this tree is or even if I took it right outside the entrance to our physical therapy clinic. It was taken in May 2022. If anyone can identify it, it would be welcomed! :-)

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Maybe a Crepe Myrtle or some sort of Cherry? I can't enlarge it enough to be sure but that's my uneducated guess! Nice shot.
August 28th, 2024  
