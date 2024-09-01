Sign up
Photo 925
Six Sparrows
Today there were loads of sparrows in the gravel on our driveway. But many were also flying around the sunflowers in our main garden. I think I count six in this capture...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
1st September 2024
1st Sep 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
birds
,
sparrows
,
sunflowers
Milanie
ace
Like your dof with this shot.
September 2nd, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow birds are having fum
September 2nd, 2024
