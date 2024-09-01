Previous
Six Sparrows by bjywamer
Six Sparrows

Today there were loads of sparrows in the gravel on our driveway. But many were also flying around the sunflowers in our main garden. I think I count six in this capture...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
1st September 2024 1st Sep 24

Barb

@bjywamer
Milanie ace
Like your dof with this shot.
September 2nd, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow birds are having fum
September 2nd, 2024  
