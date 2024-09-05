Sign up
Previous
Photo 928
On The Bison Range...
Love this view! Taken in September a year ago.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs.
All are so appreciated!
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Other Favs of Mine
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
28th September 2023 8:00am
Tags
clouds
,
mountains
,
bison
,
montana
Junan Heath
ace
Gorgeous shot!
September 6th, 2024
