Western Meadowlark

We took a drive over the upper road of the Bison Range with our grandson (he did the driving!) and didn't see much until we got to the lower portion of the road, The treat for me was seeing this meadowlark on a fence post and getting several photos. We could hear them singing all along our drive but never saw one until the very end of our trip. You can see that the meadowlark is actually singing in this one. I was one happy photographer! BOB



