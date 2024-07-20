My Thriving Hydrangea

I'm so happy that, even with the oppressive heat we are enduring, my newly planted hydrangea is doing well. Ken had to stake it up, as the initial bloom was so heavy that it lay down on the ground. I have wanted a hydrangea for the last number of years, but my first two didn't make it long at all. Bought this one from a reputable garden center and paid more to have a larger plant to start out with! Certainly was worth it! Posting one other photo of it in my Other Favs album today. :-)



