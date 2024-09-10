Previous
Budding Photographer by bjywamer
Photo 503

Budding Photographer

Three years ago this coming November we took our middle grandson, Cole, looking for photo ops by the Flathead river across the highway from our home. We were blessed to see that two eagles were sitting in a tree (see My Other Favs album for that photo) on our side of the river. That is what Cole was zooming in on in this photo, which I have always liked. Tonight he gave me permission to post it! :-) Now he is here on 365! Check him out at @colewallace and give him some encouragement! :-)

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
10th September 2024 10th Sep 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
137% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Yao RL ace
Getting low - he knows what he is doing.
September 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise