Budding Photographer

Three years ago this coming November we took our middle grandson, Cole, looking for photo ops by the Flathead river across the highway from our home. We were blessed to see that two eagles were sitting in a tree (see My Other Favs album for that photo) on our side of the river. That is what Cole was zooming in on in this photo, which I have always liked. Tonight he gave me permission to post it! :-) Now he is here on 365! Check him out at @colewallace and give him some encouragement! :-)
