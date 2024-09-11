Previous
Just A Random Feather... by bjywamer
Photo 504

Just A Random Feather...

We have lots of doves that roost in our nearest neighbor's trees and visit our feeder. This no doubt came from one of them.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
