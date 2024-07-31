Previous
A Colorful Telephone Juncture Box by bjywamer
Photo 471

A Colorful Telephone Juncture Box

A little blurry but I liked how colorful this one is and that it said "Missoula and Garden City" on it. Has to grab the photo quickly while waiting at a traffic light. Lol Thus, my poor focus.

31st July 2024

Barb

Photo Details

