Previous
Next
Winter Living....Nighttime by bkbinthecity
Photo 3805

Winter Living....Nighttime

Tonight we went over to Melody's parents place for a visit. On my way into the building l took this shot
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1042% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful shot of this winter scene.
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise