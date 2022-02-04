Sign up
Photo 3805
Winter Living....Nighttime
Tonight we went over to Melody's parents place for a visit. On my way into the building l took this shot
4th February 2022
4th Feb 22
1
1
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of this winter scene.
February 5th, 2022
