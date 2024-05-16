Sign up
Previous
Photo 4646
Drink Coca-Cola
Melody spotted this old sign on the side of a small Cafe the other day. It is faded quite a bit but it says Drink Coca-Cola
16th May 2024
16th May 24
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4646
photos
324
followers
532
following
1272% complete
View this month »
4639
4640
4641
4642
4643
4644
4645
4646
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
29th April 2024 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ghost
,
sign
,
soda
,
drink
,
coca-cola
eDorre
ace
Great old sign. Good eye
May 17th, 2024
