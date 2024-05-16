Previous
Drink Coca-Cola by bkbinthecity
Drink Coca-Cola

Melody spotted this old sign on the side of a small Cafe the other day. It is faded quite a bit but it says Drink Coca-Cola
Great old sign. Good eye
May 17th, 2024  
