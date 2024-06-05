Previous
Family by bkbinthecity
Photo 4663

Family

Today l met up with my niece and my nephew. Vanessa lives here buther brother Luke flew in from Toronto yesterday. We had a nice lunch and some great conversation
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1277% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Sounds like a lovely meet up.
June 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
How wonderful to be able to catch up with family, a lovely shot of the three of you.
June 6th, 2024  
Dianne ace
Nice to have such a lot of family support.
June 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise