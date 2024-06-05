Sign up
Previous
Photo 4663
Family
Today l met up with my niece and my nephew. Vanessa lives here buther brother Luke flew in from Toronto yesterday. We had a nice lunch and some great conversation
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
3
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
5th June 2024 4:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
family
Casablanca
ace
Sounds like a lovely meet up.
June 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
How wonderful to be able to catch up with family, a lovely shot of the three of you.
June 6th, 2024
Dianne
ace
Nice to have such a lot of family support.
June 6th, 2024
