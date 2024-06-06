Previous
A couple of days ago l posted a picture of the Joe Clarke Athletic Grounds. I said l would post a picture of Commonwealth Stadium which sits on the north end of the grounds. The Stadium opened in 1978 when Edmonton hosted the Commonwealth Games
6th June 2024 6th Jun 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
