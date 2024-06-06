Sign up
Previous
Photo 4664
Commonwealth Stadium
A couple of days ago l posted a picture of the Joe Clarke Athletic Grounds. I said l would post a picture of Commonwealth Stadium which sits on the north end of the grounds. The Stadium opened in 1978 when Edmonton hosted the Commonwealth Games
6th June 2024
6th Jun 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
6th June 2024 8:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
building
,
stadium
