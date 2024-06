For Sale

On my way home l stopped on Alexander Circle. It is a lovely spot with a fountain and a few benches in the middle which l have featured many times on my project. Melody always loved the peaceful of the spot. The Circle features a number of beautiful old homes. I have always thought it would be a beautiful spot to live. When l had parked l noticed this house for sale . It is only 2.5 million dollars. I suppose l can keep on dreaming