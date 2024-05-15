Previous
May Flowers by bkbinthecity
May Flowers

Well we are finally seeing some real signs of Spring in the city. I took these shots the other day while we on the Victoria Promenade
15th May 2024 15th May 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
KV ace
Pretty blooms.
May 16th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Very pretty!
May 16th, 2024  
