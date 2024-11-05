Previous
Heating Things Up by bkbinthecity
88 / 365

Heating Things Up

Top picture is the stove with a pot of Canadian French Stew. Bottom picture was a sample of the stew and yes it was very good
5th November 2024 5th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

haskar ace
Very interesting collage.
November 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise