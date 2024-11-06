Previous
The Band Plays On by bkbinthecity
89 / 365

The Band Plays On

This record was produced by the Royal Canadian Regiment Military Band. I can only imagine how wonderful it sounded. It was played by the Rutherfords when they would entertain guests
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise