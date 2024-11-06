Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4817
Rutherford Remembers Another Display
Continuing with the Rutherford Remembers series. This display shows on the right a picture if a Military Training Camp in Manitoba in 1916.
On the left members of the U of A Tank Contingent in 1918.
More items in my other two albums
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4995
photos
313
followers
491
following
1319% complete
View this month »
4810
4811
4812
4813
4814
4815
4816
4817
Latest from all albums
87
4815
88
88
4816
89
89
4817
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
3rd November 2024 1:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
remembrance
,
rutherford
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close