Previous
Rutherford Remembers Another Display by bkbinthecity
Photo 4817

Rutherford Remembers Another Display

Continuing with the Rutherford Remembers series. This display shows on the right a picture if a Military Training Camp in Manitoba in 1916.
On the left members of the U of A Tank Contingent in 1918.
More items in my other two albums
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

bkb in the city

ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1319% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise