Let There Be Music by bkbinthecity
Photo 4818

Let There Be Music

Today brings my Rutherford House Remembrance series to an end. Part of the day included a bagpipes performance by a member of the Edmonton Fire Department Pipe and Drum Band. More pictures in my other two albums
7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

bkb in the city

Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details

Diana ace
A fabulous capture, it must have been great music too. It was fun and interesting seeing your series.
November 8th, 2024  
