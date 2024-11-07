Sign up
Previous
Photo 4818
Let There Be Music
Today brings my Rutherford House Remembrance series to an end. Part of the day included a bagpipes performance by a member of the Edmonton Fire Department Pipe and Drum Band. More pictures in my other two albums
7th November 2024
7th Nov 24
bkb in the city
ace
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the fourteenth year of my project l live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Tags
music
,
house
,
museum
,
bagpipes
,
rutherford
Diana
ace
A fabulous capture, it must have been great music too. It was fun and interesting seeing your series.
November 8th, 2024
